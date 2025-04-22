LG order probe into Mustafabad building collapse in Delhi

Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Monday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the collapse of a four-storey residential building in Mustafabad’s congested Dayalpur area that killed 11 people and injured several others on Saturday. Residents around the debris in Mustafabad on Monday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photoimes)

The district magistrate of northeast Delhi has been tasked with the probe and asked to submit a detailed report within 15 days. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has also been directed to initiate action against field-level officials for any lapses in oversight.

A senior official from the LG secretariat said that the inquiry will examine the circumstances of the collapse, identify any negligence, and assess whether acts of omission or commission contributed to the tragedy.

Emergency services responded promptly on Saturday, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Fire Service (DFS) conducting round-the-clock rescue operations to clear debris and search for those trapped.

Preliminary assessments suggest the building may have been constructed illegally. The structure, allegedly located in an unauthorised colony on a 550-square-foot plot, lacked clear records in MCD’s files. Officials said the age of the building was uncertain.

“In light of this, the MCD has been asked to identify and take action against officials who failed in their duty of oversight,” the official said, requesting anonymity. “The probe will also fix responsibility on those involved in the building’s construction and inspection.”

At least 11 people, including four children, were killed in the incident, while 11 others sustained injuries. The tragedy has highlighted long-standing concerns over rampant unauthorised construction in Delhi’s urban villages and unplanned colonies.