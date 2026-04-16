Leh, Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday attended the funeral of Kargil war hero Colonel Sonam Wangchuk, who passed away here on April 10, officials said.

L-G Saxena attends funeral of Kargil war hero Col Wangchuk in Leh

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In a solemn ceremony, the Lt Governor laid a wreath and paid rich tributes to the decorated soldier, a Maha Vir Chakra recipient hailed as the "Lion of Ladakh".

The funeral was attended by senior Army officials, personnel, family members, and a large number of people.

The deceased soldier was accorded a Guard of Honour by the troops of Ladakh Scouts in recognition of his distinguished service to the nation.

Col Wangchuk played a pivotal role in India's victory during the 1999 Kargil War. As a young officer, he led daring operations under extremely challenging conditions at high-altitude battlegrounds, displaying exceptional bravery, leadership, and tactical acumen.

His courageous actions and steadfast commitment significantly contributed to the success of Indian forces, earning him the prestigious Maha Vir Chakra, the country's second-highest wartime gallantry award, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} L-G Saxena said he was profoundly saddened by the demise of the veteran officer, whose valour during the Kargil War brought immense pride to the nation and Ladakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} L-G Saxena said he was profoundly saddened by the demise of the veteran officer, whose valour during the Kargil War brought immense pride to the nation and Ladakh. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said the late officer's indomitable courage, dedication, and service to the country would continue to inspire generations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the late officer's indomitable courage, dedication, and service to the country would continue to inspire generations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Saxena extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for strength for them in this hour of grief. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saxena extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for strength for them in this hour of grief. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He had also visited the family on Wednesday to personally convey his sympathies and pay his respects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He had also visited the family on Wednesday to personally convey his sympathies and pay his respects. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Paying homage to the war hero, the L-G had announced that the Ladakh administration will establish a befitting memorial in Leh in honour of Col Wangchuk, in consultation with the family, the Army, and local representatives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Paying homage to the war hero, the L-G had announced that the Ladakh administration will establish a befitting memorial in Leh in honour of Col Wangchuk, in consultation with the family, the Army, and local representatives. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said the memorial would serve as an enduring symbol of Ladakhi valour and pride. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the memorial would serve as an enduring symbol of Ladakhi valour and pride. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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