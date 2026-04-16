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L-G Saxena attends funeral of Kargil war hero Col Wangchuk in Leh

L-G Saxena attends funeral of Kargil war hero Col Wangchuk in Leh

Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 07:36 pm IST
PTI |
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Leh, Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday attended the funeral of Kargil war hero Colonel Sonam Wangchuk, who passed away here on April 10, officials said.

L-G Saxena attends funeral of Kargil war hero Col Wangchuk in Leh

In a solemn ceremony, the Lt Governor laid a wreath and paid rich tributes to the decorated soldier, a Maha Vir Chakra recipient hailed as the "Lion of Ladakh".

The funeral was attended by senior Army officials, personnel, family members, and a large number of people.

The deceased soldier was accorded a Guard of Honour by the troops of Ladakh Scouts in recognition of his distinguished service to the nation.

Col Wangchuk played a pivotal role in India's victory during the 1999 Kargil War. As a young officer, he led daring operations under extremely challenging conditions at high-altitude battlegrounds, displaying exceptional bravery, leadership, and tactical acumen.

His courageous actions and steadfast commitment significantly contributed to the success of Indian forces, earning him the prestigious Maha Vir Chakra, the country's second-highest wartime gallantry award, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / L-G Saxena attends funeral of Kargil war hero Col Wangchuk in Leh
Home / Cities / Other Cities / L-G Saxena attends funeral of Kargil war hero Col Wangchuk in Leh
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