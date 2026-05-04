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Licences distributed for boating at Kesi Ghat in UP’s Vrindavan

Boating services resumed in Vrindavan after a tragic incident last month, with over 100 boatmen registered under new safety regulations.

Updated on: May 04, 2026 08:22 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Agra
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Boating services which came to a halt after the tragic death of 16 devotees last month at Kesi Ghat of Yamuna in Vrindavan, resumed with more than 100 boatmen being registered. The registration took place after boatmen complied with the norms set for the safety of visitors.

DM and SSP Mathura at a boat registration camp at Kesi Ghat in Vrindavan. (HT Photo)

Chandra Prakash Singh, district magistrate, Mathura, handed over registration certificates and licences to boatmen at Kesi Ghat in Vrindavan, on Sunday.

“The boating facility had been halted for the last month after the death of 16 devotees from Ludhiana on April 10. Shortcomings were highlighted and it was found that rules and regulations for maintaining safety measures were not being complied with by boatmen,” the DM said.

“As such the total process was reviewed and to ensure compliance of safety measures we have outlined certain standards which includes making life jackets mandatory for boatmen and visitors availing boating facilities. The boatmen need to be trained and the boats used need to be strong enough to bear the load it carries.

Shlok Kumar, SSP, Mathura, was with the DM as they both shared a ride on a boat at Kesi Ghat during the boat registration camp organised at Kesi Ghat. By Sunday evening, 400 forms had been purchased by boatmen and 135 boatmen were handed over registration certificates and licences.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Licences distributed for boating at Kesi Ghat in UP’s Vrindavan
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