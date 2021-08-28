Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LIT stops road contractor’s payment over poor quality work

A process to blacklist the contractor has also been initiated by the Trust; Balasubramaniam directed the officials to get samples of road construction work tested from Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC), and withhold payment till the reports are received.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 01:40 AM IST
LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam and MC officials to carry out checking of under construction roads in block G-40 of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

The Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) has stopped the payment of a road contractor over poor quality of work at block-G of Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar, and initiated the process to blacklist the contractor.

Following a complaint by residents, LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam inspected the area along with officials on Friday and found the work to be substandard.

Balasubramaniam directed the officials to get samples of road construction work tested from Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC), and withhold payment till the reports are received.

He said, “The contractor had initiated road construction work without informing the officials. Substandard work was being done at the spot. The contractor was also asked to visit the spot during my visit, but he did not show up. Directions have been issued to stop the payment and the blacklist the contractor. The LIT will not compromise with the quality of work. Officials have also been directed to check the quality of other works being done by the contractor.”

