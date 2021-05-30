Living by the rules, PCMC slum with population of 6K Covid free in second wave

PUNE Following the strict Covid norms laid down by the authorities, anecdotal evidence suggests that the Rajiv Gandhi slum in Pimple Gurav has had no Covid-19 cases since March. In the first Covid wave in 2020, the slum had 300 confirmed cases.

While the district authorities are yet to sift through the numbers to confirm this, corporators from the area and social workers believe the slum has been Covid-free in the second wave.

Ambarnath Kamble, corporator, from ward 31, Pimple Gurav, the area under which the slum exists, said, “There are zero cases in the Rajiv Gandhi slum.”

Dr Pavan Salve, additional health and medical officer, Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) said, “The cases in slum areas reported have been fewer than the first wave, but we are yet to compare the data.”

Dr Viajya Ambedkar, medical health officer, PCMC, said, “The cases in Pimple Gurav have been lower, but we are yet to segregate the data area wise.”

The slum has a population of 6,000, and residents decided not to break the rules and only ventured out in an emergency.

“The people responded to all the rules and regulations. No major steps were taken, but we made sure those going out sanitised themselves completely before entering their homes,” said corporator Kamble.

As per data provided by the PCMC’s Covid-19 war room, active cases in the ‘D’ zone currently stand at 669. This includes Punawale, Pimple Gurav, Pimple Saudagar, Pimple Nilakh, Tathawade and Wakad .

“Overall, if you look at Pimple Gurav, the cases were fewer as compared to the first wave,” said Kamble.

Ashok Dendhe, a resident of Shankar Apartment in the Rajiv Gandhi slum, said, “All essential shops in the area are very prompt about timings and make people maintain a social distance while standing in queue. The mask rule was followed, even by children.”

“Public toilets were sanitised twice a day, along with garbage collection on a daily basis. Our focus was to keep the surroundings garbage free and for all residents to maintain respiratory hygiene,” said Uddhav Dawri, health inspector.

Social activist Ashwin Khude said, “Lots of awareness campaigns were conducted in the locality during March, which got a positive response. People still maintain Covid rules while coming out.”