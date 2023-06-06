Billboard collapse: LMC starts process to blacklist company that put up the hoarding

LUCKNOW Day after the billboard collapse, which claimed two lives, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation initiated the process of blacklisting Origins Private Limited, the company that had put up huge unipole violating the norms.

Mother and a daughter died after a huge signboard fell over their car in Lucknow. (HT Photo)

In addition, as many as 10 dangerously-placed unipoles across the city were removed by Lucknow Municipal Corporation on Tuesday. Two of these dangerous unipoles were removed from Lohia Path, a route used by vehicles ferrying VVIPs daily.

According to a highly-placed LMC official, the civic body has removed 525 dangerously-placed advertising hoardings and 200 billboards since the Monday accident. Those responsible for other suspected weak structures have been served a notice.

Speaking on the development, additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh said, “We have decided to blacklist Origins Private Limited because they failed to show any legal contract between them and the Ekana stadium regarding the installation of such a huge unipole. The process to blacklist Origins has begun.”

