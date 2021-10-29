Local bodies department gives nod to 9.5 cr budget for drain project in Ludhiana

To provide a respite to the residents of Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura, and adjoining areas from rainwater accumulation, the municipal corporation (MC) has commenced the work to cover the Dharampura internal drain starting from Shingar Cinema Road to Gaughat Cremation Ground in the old city area. The local bodies department has approved the estimate of around ₹9.50 crore for covering the drain.

The chief engineer of the local bodies department, Ashwani Chaudhary, inspected the site during his visit to the city on Thursday, following which the estimate was approved on Friday.

The drain overflows during the rainy season every year, and the filthy sewer water enters the houses in the area. The residents have been seeking a solution for a long time and the matter was also highlighted in front of MLA Surinder Dawar in the past.

Following this, the MC had proposed a project to cover the drain. The residents stated that the project will also bring a respite from traffic jams in the area, and the road area will also be widened after the nullah is covered.

Rahul, one of the residents, said, “It will be a major relief for the residents if the nullah is covered, as the residents are not even able to step out of their houses during the rainy season. The overflowing filthy water enters our houses every year.”

The chief engineer stated that the department has approved the estimate for the project, and formal communication regarding the same will be shared with the MC by Friday evening. The MC will now float tenders to hire a contractor.

Chief engineer inspects road construction projects

While the residents have been raising concern over the quality of road construction work in the city, Chaudhary also inspected a few ongoing road construction projects, including those on Rani Jhansi Road and Udham Singh Nagar.

Chaudhary said that the officials have been directed to get the sampling of construction works done regularly to keep a check on the quality and share the report with the state department as well.