Lockdown rumours have Punekars in near-panic mode; Market Yard vendors report heavy purchases

PUNE The re-imposed night curfew, which began on Monday night from 11pm to 6 am, and the closure of schools and colleges, has brought back a sense of dread and worry among the general public.

This was evident as Punekars turned out in huge numbers on Monday morning at Market Yard, the wholesale market for fruits, vegetables and grains.

“Normally, Monday is not a rush day at Market Yard, but there was more public today and they were talking about a lockdown getting imposed again,” said Kapil Rege, a shopper.

Arun Chandore, a vegetable vendor at Market Yard said, “More people are coming to buy vegetables, but they should understand that Market Yard comes under essential services and will continue to remain open even if a lockdown is imposed.”

Fruit vendor Kiran Shingote said, “If people continue to follow safety norms then there is nothing to fear. Following norms is a must and nothing will shut down.”

Sachin Kapse, a grain vendor at Market Yard, said, “People are placing grocery orders like they used to place during lockdown. We are telling them that the situation is not like the previous lockdown.”

“Supply will not be affected due to the night curfew as our trucks and tempos have got permission for transport,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president, Market Yard Commission Agents.

Other commercial centres in Pune also witnessed a heavy rush as many seemed keen on stockpiling essential goods.

“A couple of days ago a video went viral on social media which made people panic a little. Lockdown talks are back on in Mandai as well,” said Arun Veer of the Pune flower traders association.

The Federation of Traders Association of Pune has told traders to be aware of false rumours.

“There is a little panic among customers as they are raising questions about lockdown again. We are telling them there is nothing to fear, but following precautionary measures are must and without masks there will be no entry in shops,” said Mahendra Pitaliya, secretary, Federation of Traders’ Association of Pune.

“Five days ago we had cautioned all our traders to increase safety precautions and ensure strict implementation of masks for everybody. Business is anyways not at its peak, but if all follow norms then we will be able to run our shops,” added Pitaliya.