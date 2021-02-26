Lodhi Club polls in Ludhiana: 16 in fray for 8 posts, 2 elected unanimously
With no member filing nominations on the last day for the Lodhi Club elections on Friday, as many as 16 members are in fray for eight posts of the executive committee.
Two members—Mohanjeet Kaur as cultural secretary and Neeti Gupta as lady executive member—have been elected unanimously.
As per the nominations filed with the returning officer, CA Nitin Nahajan and Dr Gaurav Sachdeva are contesting for the post of general secretary, Kanwaljeet Singh Dang and Jogesh Gupta for vice-president, Sachin Goyal and Jagatvir Singh Bittu for bar secretary, and Munish Gupta and Vishal Garg for the post of finance secretary.
Dr Avinash Jindal and Nishit Singhania filed nominations for the post of mess secretary, Ram Narain Sharma and Vibhor Garg for sports secretary, Dr Sarju Ralhan and Amrit Bhambri for joint secretary, and Rajiv Gupta and Chander Mohan Mittal for the post of executive member.
The club has been divided into two groups—Mahajan group and Sachdeva group. Sachdeva, who is the current vice-president has challenged current general secretary Mahajan for the post of general secretary this time.
Scrutiny of nominations will be held on February 27 and the final list will be displayed. February 28 has been fixed as the date for withdrawal of nominations. The contestants will be allowed to address the members in the club on March 5 and elections will be held on March 7. The elected members will have a tenure of two years.
