Lokayukta initiates probe against Karnataka home minister over land allotment
n response, Jnanendra said he has not exerted any influence to get the land. “No influence or power was misused by BDA for sanction of the plot. Under the G category, I was also allotted a BDA plot as other MLAs and ministers have been sanctioned in the past”
Bengaluru: The Lokayukta has initiated an investigation against Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra in connection with the allotment of a site to him by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) in alleged violation of rules, according to people aware of the matter.
The home minister was the beneficiary of a government site after an allotment in south Bengaluru was cancelled and he was reallotted a plot in posh RMV Extension area in north Bengaluru, where several political leaders are residing.
BDA commissioner Rajesh Gowda was transferred on Friday by the Karnataka government in the wake of Supreme Court observations and senior IAS officer G Kumar Naik was posted in charge of the BDA.
The investigation against Jnanendra has been initiated after Aam Aadmi Party leader K Mathai, who is a former Karnataka Administrative Services officer, filed the complaint before the Karnataka Lokayukta. In the complaint, he said the allotment was done in violation of rules that stipulate that plots in developed layouts can be allotted by the BDA only through public auction and not through unilateral decisions.
“Araga Jnanendra, home minister, Government of Karnataka, has exerted undue influence on Sri Rajesh Gowda, IAS, Commissioner, Bangalore Development Authority, and has got allotted G category sites to himself and to three others against Hon’ble Supreme Court order dated 26 October 2021 and other orders,” states the complaint.
“Even though lakhs of families of the state have been left on the streets due to heavy rains for the last four years, the BJP government has failed to build suitable houses for them, but now the way in which they have allotted sites worth crores of rupees to their minister and influential leaders show another face of BJP government, accused of taking 40 per cent commission from contractors on all projects,” read a statement from AAP.
“It is clear from this case that home minister Araga Jnanendra, who has destroyed the entire law and order in the state, has misused his power and is immersed in nepotism and corruption,” said Mohan Dasari, AAP Bengaluru unit president.
In response, Jnanendra said he has not exerted any influence to get the land. “No influence or power was misused by BDA for sanction of the plot. Under the G category, I was also allotted a BDA plot as other MLAs and ministers have been sanctioned in the past. I have also paid the additional fee prescribed by BDA, for allotment of current replacement accommodation,” he said.
“Hundreds of people, who got plot sanction from BDA and paid the registration fee, were deprived of getting the plot. Later on the order of the court, BDA gave them alternative accommodation and provided compensation. Even though I have registered for the allotted plot thrice, I have not been able to claim the plot till now. I have decided to go to court to get justice from BDA,” he said in his clarification.
Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has recently announced that his government would give full powers to the Lokayukta as per the orders of the high court. The state government has directed the department of personnel and administrative reforms (DPAR) to provide required staff and facilities to the anti-corruption watchdog Lokayukta, law minister JC Madhuswamy said on Thursday.
The development comes nearly a fortnight after the Karnataka high court abolished the anti-corruption bureau (ACB), created in 2016 by the then Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, that had taken away much of Lokayukta’s powers. The court has also ordered the government to transfer all cases with the ACB to the Lokayukta.
Madhuswamy, while briefing the media after the state cabinet meeting, said the government was committed to strengthening the Lokayukta. He said the government will study which cases that were earlier with the ACB to be handed over to the Lokayukta. The ACB comes directly under the chief minister.
“We have taken a decision to strengthen the Lokayukta in a phase-wise manner. For now, the Lokayukta has asked for accounts and prosecution and we have provided it. We have given directions to the (DPAR) department to cater to all their requirements. There should be no feeling that we have not given them staff or other requirements and are weakening the Lokayukta,” Madhuswamy said.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
-
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
-
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics