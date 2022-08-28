Lokayukta initiates probe against Karnataka home minister over land allotment

Bengaluru: The Lokayukta has initiated an investigation against Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra in connection with the allotment of a site to him by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) in alleged violation of rules, according to people aware of the matter.

The home minister was the beneficiary of a government site after an allotment in south Bengaluru was cancelled and he was reallotted a plot in posh RMV Extension area in north Bengaluru, where several political leaders are residing.

BDA commissioner Rajesh Gowda was transferred on Friday by the Karnataka government in the wake of Supreme Court observations and senior IAS officer G Kumar Naik was posted in charge of the BDA.

The investigation against Jnanendra has been initiated after Aam Aadmi Party leader K Mathai, who is a former Karnataka Administrative Services officer, filed the complaint before the Karnataka Lokayukta. In the complaint, he said the allotment was done in violation of rules that stipulate that plots in developed layouts can be allotted by the BDA only through public auction and not through unilateral decisions.

“Araga Jnanendra, home minister, Government of Karnataka, has exerted undue influence on Sri Rajesh Gowda, IAS, Commissioner, Bangalore Development Authority, and has got allotted G category sites to himself and to three others against Hon’ble Supreme Court order dated 26 October 2021 and other orders,” states the complaint.

“Even though lakhs of families of the state have been left on the streets due to heavy rains for the last four years, the BJP government has failed to build suitable houses for them, but now the way in which they have allotted sites worth crores of rupees to their minister and influential leaders show another face of BJP government, accused of taking 40 per cent commission from contractors on all projects,” read a statement from AAP.

“It is clear from this case that home minister Araga Jnanendra, who has destroyed the entire law and order in the state, has misused his power and is immersed in nepotism and corruption,” said Mohan Dasari, AAP Bengaluru unit president.

In response, Jnanendra said he has not exerted any influence to get the land. “No influence or power was misused by BDA for sanction of the plot. Under the G category, I was also allotted a BDA plot as other MLAs and ministers have been sanctioned in the past. I have also paid the additional fee prescribed by BDA, for allotment of current replacement accommodation,” he said.

“Hundreds of people, who got plot sanction from BDA and paid the registration fee, were deprived of getting the plot. Later on the order of the court, BDA gave them alternative accommodation and provided compensation. Even though I have registered for the allotted plot thrice, I have not been able to claim the plot till now. I have decided to go to court to get justice from BDA,” he said in his clarification.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has recently announced that his government would give full powers to the Lokayukta as per the orders of the high court. The state government has directed the department of personnel and administrative reforms (DPAR) to provide required staff and facilities to the anti-corruption watchdog Lokayukta, law minister JC Madhuswamy said on Thursday.

The development comes nearly a fortnight after the Karnataka high court abolished the anti-corruption bureau (ACB), created in 2016 by the then Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, that had taken away much of Lokayukta’s powers. The court has also ordered the government to transfer all cases with the ACB to the Lokayukta.

Madhuswamy, while briefing the media after the state cabinet meeting, said the government was committed to strengthening the Lokayukta. He said the government will study which cases that were earlier with the ACB to be handed over to the Lokayukta. The ACB comes directly under the chief minister.

“We have taken a decision to strengthen the Lokayukta in a phase-wise manner. For now, the Lokayukta has asked for accounts and prosecution and we have provided it. We have given directions to the (DPAR) department to cater to all their requirements. There should be no feeling that we have not given them staff or other requirements and are weakening the Lokayukta,” Madhuswamy said.

