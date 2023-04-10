Over 2L returned to 4 online fraud victims in Lucknow

LUCKNOW Swift action in four separate online fraud cases helped authorities save the money which four Lucknow residents had lost to cyber fraudsters. On Monday, the cybercrime branch of Lucknow Police unit returned ₹2,34,000 to the four victims of online fraud.

In the first case, Ram Dev Verma was sent a text asking him to update his credit card information. He fell for the message and followed all instructions given to him. Verma even downloaded a remote application and shared the OTP. Subsequently, ₹99,470 was debited from his account. “When he got a complaint lodged with the cybercrime unit, the account was freezed and the money was returned to the victim,” said the cybercrime cell in its press note.

In two more similar cases, Dharmendra Kumar Singh and Dilip Kumar Mishra were duped of ₹84,000 and ₹70,000 respectively. They were also told to ‘update their credit card information’. After the cybercrime team freezed their account, an amount of ₹44,498 was returned to Dharmendra while ₹64,000 was transferred back to Dilip.

In yet another case, city resident Abhishek Mishra was duped of ₹27,000 under the pretext of providing him with a work-from-home job. The fraudster reached out to him via Telegram and asked for his bank details.

