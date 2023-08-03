3 bus stops to be remodelled with world-class tech; contracts inked

LUCKNOW Three bus stops -- including Gomti Nagar (Lucknow), Ghaziabad (old), and Civil Lines (Lucknow) -- will be remodelled under the PPP (public-private partnership) model. In this regard, state transport minister Dayashankar Singh on Wednesday inked a concession contract with the director of real estate developer Omaxe Group, Mohit Goyal.

“These bus stations should be developed with a glimpse of local culture and architecture by using world-class innovative techniques,” said Singh.

The state minister also announced the launch of the announcement system project at bus depots, and said that 5,000 buses of the state roads and transport corporation (UPSRTC) will be enabled with Vehicle Location Tracking Device (VLTD) which will ensure the safety of passengers.

Separately, LED displays for passenger and bus information will also be installed at 100 major bus stations in the state. According to Goyal, these bus stops will have world-class technologies and passenger facilities.

Meanwhile, principal secretary of the transport department, L Venkateshwar Lu, who was also present at the event, said that while the first phase of the project is focused on tackling the main bus stations of the state, the second phase will involve the remodelling and updating of the stations at the block and tehsil levels.

