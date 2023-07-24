Lucknow traffic police to tow illegally parked vehicles from today

LUCKNOW City’s traffic police unit is gearing up to rid the state capital of the menace of haphazardly parked vehicles causing road congestion. Starting Monday, the traffic police will tow the vehicles parked illegally along the road.

The traffic police unit will use cranes to lift illegally parked vehicles along the road. (HT File)

For this, the traffic police unit will use cranes. The development comes a month after the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) stopped operating cranes. Now, the traffic police unit has decided to operate them to maintain traffic discipline in all the no parking zones of the city.

In a related development last week, traffic police had declared 11 main roads of the city as no parking zones. Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order), Upendra Aggarwal, has confirmed that action against wrongly-parked vehicles would be taken from Monday.

Those who park their vehicles on the aforementioned 11 roads will not only have to pay the challan but also the crane lifting charges. A control room has also been prepared in the JCP (law and order) office in Daliganj to keep a tab on such illegally parked vehicles.

According to the traffic police department, a WhatsApp group of all the crane drivers and police personnel has been formed. The deployed policemen would remain connected to the control room. Simultaneously, the WhatsApp group would be regularly updated about crane activity. Meanwhile, the crane personnel will also share photos and videos of the action which they would take against illegally parked vehicles. Its monitoring will be done from the control room so that no vehicle is parked in the no parking zone.

Before towing vehicles, a warning will also be given on the spot. If the driver comes before the crane lifts the vehicle, then he will only have to pay e-challan worth ₹500. If the vehicle owner fails to show up in time, the vehicle will be towed and he/she will have to pay crane charges as well.

‘VVIPs will also have to pay the fine’

There will be no discrimination while taking action against those who park their vehicles illegally even if that person is a VVIP, clarified Upendra Agarwal.

He said, “Police will keep a close watch on every vehicle that will be towed. Even the VVIPs will have to pay the fine. No parking would mean no parking. Just pay ₹1,100 if you want to park your vehicle in the no parking zones.”

Separately, schools have been served notice to arrange a parking space inside their premises or their vehicles (buses and vans) would be challaned. Police will record everything before towing the vehicle. If vehicle owners obstruct us from performing our duty, an FIR would be lodged against them,” added the senior cop.

