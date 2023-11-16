Lucknow University celebrates rich legacy with a coffee table book

LUCKNOW: Ten days ahead of its foundation day celebrations (on November 25), Lucknow University announced the launch of a coffee table book that chronicles its storied history, illustrious alumni, academic achievements and the vibrant tapestry of campus life.

Lucknow University (file photo)

“This curated masterpiece offers a visual journey through the annals of Lucknow University’s evolution, from its founding to its present-day achievements,” said Durgesh Srivastava, LU spokesperson.

The book includes the historical evolution of the university, its origins and growth over the decades, as it transformed from a modest institution into a world-renowned centre of learning and research, he said.

The book also features alumni who have walked the hallowed halls of the university, leaving an indelible mark in various fields, from business, science, arts and public service, he added.

It also delves into the university’s pioneering research initiatives, innovative academic programs, and the dedication of its esteemed faculty.

“The book embodies the essence of our institution. It captures its rich history and promising future. We are thrilled to share this visual journey with our alumni, students, faculty, and friends,” said Prof Alok Kumar Rai, vice chancellor, University of Lucknow.

“Through this, the readers will explore the milestones and transformative moments that have defined our university over the years,” he added.

“It is a treasure for alumni, a resource for prospective students, and an emblem of pride for the entire Lucknow University community,” said LU spokesperson.

The coffee table book is available for purchase at the Lucknow University IPPR office, making it a perfect gift for alumni, students, faculty, and anyone who wishes to explore the legacy of this venerable institution, he added.

