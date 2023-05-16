More women elected in civic polls this time; reservation & new wards behind increased count

LUCKNOW In a positive trend for women’s representation in urban local bodies, more female leaders have been elected to different posts across the state during the civic poll this year. Compared to 2017, the number of women elected to different local bodies in the state has increased in the recently-held civic elections.

As per the data, women leaders have increased on all posts except for that of the mayor. (HT Photo)

According to poll observers, a 33% reservation for women in local bodies and an increased number of wards are the major reasons behind the increase in the number of women leaders this time. As per the data, women leaders have increased on all posts except for that of the mayor. In 2017, seven women mayors were elected in the 16 municipal bodies of the state whereas only six have been elected in the 16 municipal bodies this year.

Nevertheless, in 2017, 811 men and 489 women were elected as corporators in 16 municipal corporations while 887 men and 533 women have won the corporator post in 17 municipal corporations in 2023. Similarly, 235 men and 203 women had won the posts of chairperson of the Nagar Panchayat in 2017. This time, 285 men and 259 women have won the Nagar Panchayat chairperson post.

Also, 102 men and 97 women have won the post of Nagar Palika Parishad chairperson this year whereas 110 men and 88 women won the post in the last civic elections. Furthermore, 4,333 men and 2,844 women won the posts of Nagar Panchayat members this year. This is around 100 more than the number of women who were elected during the last elections.

Speaking on the trend, Lucknow University professor Manuka Khanna, head of department, Political Science, said, “Despite increased representation of women in local bodies, the real empowerment of women in rural areas or municipal urban areas is still far away as most of the decisions are still taken by their husbands. The tag of ‘Parshad Pati’ hurts the morale of women politicians, who are elected by the people. Many times, instead of these elected women members, their husbands sit in the meetings of the house and committees, which is very objectionable. However, the victory of women politicians in local bodies will hopefully improve their condition in society. Hopefully, some of them will come out of the shadows of their husbands and make a name for themselves as politicians who know how to make their own decisions.”

He added, “For true empowerment of women politicians, the interference of their husbands must be checked by the local authorities.”

