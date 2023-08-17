Pregnant woman forced to take three-wheeler to hosp as ambulance fails to arrive in time

LUCKNOW A pregnant woman had to resort to a three-wheeler autorickshaw for transportation to the hospital due to the alleged non-arrival of a 102 ambulance at her residence in Ibrahimpur, located in the Etah district. Despite her husband’s repeated calls for assistance, the ambulance failed to reach their location, prompting her husband to settle for a three-wheeler in the face of urgency. In response, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak has initiated an investigation into the matter.

The state boasts a fleet of 2,200 ambulances under the 102 umbrella, all of which are intended to serve the needs of pregnant women.

The 102 ambulance services, operated by EMRI Green Health Services, are specifically dedicated to providing aid to expectant mothers and newborns. The state boasts a fleet of 2,200 ambulances under the 102 umbrella, all of which are intended to serve the needs of pregnant women.

Pathak, in a press release on Thursday, said, “Allegedly, Shivam, the husband of the woman named Soni, attempted to summon the 102 ambulance on 15 occasions, yet it failed to materialize. Faced with no viable alternative, the husband transported his wife to the hospital using a three-wheeler.”

The chief medical officer (CMO) of Etah has been instructed to undertake a thorough investigation into this incident and deliver a report within a span of four days. Pathak asserted, “If necessary, the government will take appropriate action.”

In a separate occurrence concerning alleged medical negligence resulting in the tragic demise of a mother and her newborn, the deputy CM has directed a comprehensive inquiry into a private hospital situated on Sandi Road in Hardoi. The responsibility of conducting this investigation within the next three days has been entrusted to the CMO.

Furthermore, Pathak has initiated an inquiry into the actions of doctors at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Dalmau, who are suspected of prescribing medications to be procured externally. The deputy CM also emphasised the importance of proper hospital practices during a meeting with the chief medical superintendents and directors of district-level hospitals across the state. “Medical practitioners must refrain from prescribing medicines that necessitate external procurement, as hospitals are adequately stocked with all required medications,” Pathak added.

Pathak has asked chief medical superintendents to proactively address daily hospital concerns. Directives include visibly displaying the available stock of medicines and ensuring the quality of food provided to patients.

