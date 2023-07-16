Chain snatched from retd Army man’s wife; 3rd such case in a week

LUCKNOW In yet another case of snatch-and-run in the state capital, two bike-borne men snatched a chain from the wife of an Army man (retired) when she was out to pluck flowers for her daily morning prayer. The incident took place in the Talkatora area of Lucknow.

The CCTV footage of the incident has now gone viral on social media with users raising questions on the law and order situation in the state. While the video is undated, the incident reportedly took place on Saturday.

In the video, bike-borne robbers can be seen snatching the chain from Rajajipuram-resident Chandravati, the wife of retired Army personnel Ramakant Shukla. While one of the two remained on the bike, the other one got down and started plucking flowers from the tree along with the woman.

Within no time, the robber broke the chain by pouncing on the woman’s neck as soon as she came on the road. While the woman opposed the robbers, they pushed her and ran away. Later, Chandravati screamed for help but the robbers were successful in escaping the spot.

After the video was shared widely on social media, the Lucknow Police Twitter handle posted a comment saying, “The criminals are being identified based on CCTV footage by Police Station Talkatora. Necessary legal action will be taken immediately on the basis of identification.”

Meanwhile, Inspector Ajay Prakash Mishra, SHO, Talkatora police station, said, “A case has been registered under IPC 390 (robbery) against an unidentified person. The robbers are being searched for.”

Previous Incidents

This is the third instance of looting in a week. A case of purse snatching from a woman in broad daylight was reported on Wednesday. Cops said that a woman was robbed of her purse and phone by two snatchers at the Kapoorthala crossing. The two accused were apprehended by the Mahanagar Police team on Thursday from Lucknow near the riverbank Khatu Shayam Mandir, said DCP Central Aparna Rajat Kaushik.

Similarly, two people were arrested by Lucknow police who looted a bag containing cash of ₹20,000 cash and a mobile phone from a general store owner when he was going to deposit them in a bank on Wednesday. The man was looted from Subhash Marg in the Chowk area. The two were held in Lucknow after being chased by the shopkeeper. The accused are from Katihar district of Bihar,” said Rahul Raj, DCP, East.

