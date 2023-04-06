Top officials of Lucknow’s education trust booked for ‘breach of trust’

LUCKNOW All four founder trustees of Lucknow-based Shri Sai Educational Trust have been booked for criminal breach of trust by Masoodul Haque, the chairman of Kanpur-based Ace Educational Foundation Society. The four accused allegedly duped the complainant of over ₹6 crore under the pretext of providing land for establishment an international school in Lucknow. The case was lodged at Lucknow’s BBD police station on Monday (April 3). (HT Photo)

The four accused -- Sanjay Pratap Singh, Hari Mohan Agarwal, Ram Shankar Verma, and Anil Kumar Singh -- have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 406 for criminal breach of trust. The case was lodged at Lucknow’s BBD police station on Monday (April 3).

The four trustees, however, denied all allegations levelled by the complainant and stated that they are ready to face any inquiry. One of the trustees, Ram Shankar Verma, said they could provide explanation to the investigation agency on each and every alleged point and prove that the complainant has created dispute with intention to not pay their pending rent of the building provided to Haque.

The complainant, Masoodul Haque, has alleged in the FIR that he needed land to open an international school in Lucknow. He met the four trustees, who promised to sell their trust building to him in 2018. He also alleged that they also took ₹6 crore from him and promised that the ownership of the building would be transferred to him soon but the same was not done. BBD police station in-charge Vinay Kumar has said the matter is being investigated and the action will be taken as per findings.