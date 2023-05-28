Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CMS Cambridge students pass Univ of Cambridge’s school exam with flying colours

ByHT Correspondent
May 28, 2023 05:45 PM IST

CMS Founders Jagdish Gandhi and Bharti Gandhi congratulated the students for achieving high success in a rigorous international exam board.

LUCKNOW The students of the Cambridge Section of City Montessori School at Gomti Nagar Extension cleared the A-Level (class XII) and IGCSE (class X) 2023 board exams of the University of Cambridge’s school exam board in the March series with flying colours.

In A-Level (Advanced Level) i.e. class XII exams, CMS students achieved 13 ‘A*’ grades and 12 ‘A’ grades. (HT Photo)

In A-Level (Advanced Level) i.e. class XII exams, CMS students achieved 13 ‘A*’ grades and 12 ‘A’ grades. Mahi Agarwal and Yahya Ashraf emerged as toppers with each of them having taken the exam in five subjects and each scoring 4 ‘A*’ and 1 ‘A’ grade. This is significant as students are usually expected to take only three subjects at the A-Level stage. Sanskriti Saigal scored 4 ‘A*’ grades while Vangmay Sachan secured 3 ‘A*’ and 1 ‘A’ grade and Ojas Srivastava scored 1 ‘A*’ and 4 ‘A’ grades.

In IGCSE (Class X) examinations, CMS students achieved 23 ‘A*’ and 27 ‘A’ grades. Aditya Srivastava and Tavish Jaiswal topped the school with 5 ‘A*’ and 1 ‘A’ grades. Sai Upadhyay scored 5 ‘A*’ and 3 ‘A’ grades while Tejas Srivastava 5 ‘A*’ and 2 ‘A’ grades.

CMS Founders Jagdish Gandhi and Bharti Gandhi congratulated the students for achieving high success in a rigorous international exam board. CMS president Prof Geeta Gandhi Kingdon said these results are a testament to the school’s commitment to quality education and nurturing students’ potential to the maximum.

