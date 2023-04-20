Civic Polls:In ‘Smart City’ Lucknow, Faizullaganj residents devoid of basic civic amenities

LUCKNOW Lack of metalled roads, absence of a proper drainage system, heaps of garbage piles, and frequent spread of vector-borne diseases are a few of the several issues which sharpen the contrast between the posh localities of Lucknow and the four wards of Faizullaganj, situated in the northern part of the city. While several areas of Lucknow are rapidly transforming in line with the objective to become a Smart City, locals in Faizullaganj hardly see any improvement in their civic infrastructure. Another five years went by with minimal change on ground, will parties deliver on promises this time, ask locals. (HT Photo)

The corporators of the four wards of Faizullaganj, who won the 2017 local body elections on the promise of developing the area, have not been able to put an end to civic woes, say residents of the locality. One of the major reasons behind this sluggish approach to the development of the area is the question concerning the legality of the settlement. While a section of authorities claims that the colonies in Faizullaganj are illegal, residents oppose this view.

Now, with the civic polls around the corner, approximately 2.5 lakh voters of Faizullaganj are once again ready to exercise their franchise. Sadly, the issues remain the same as before -- pukka roads and lanes, sewage system, and containing vector-borne diseases.

Lack of drainage system

The most serious issue in Faizullaganj, as per locals, is the absence of any drainage system throughout the entire area. Faizullaganj residents experience flooding during the rainy season due to its low-lying terrain and lack of sewer connections, which allow water to enter homes. The majority of the sewer lines are narrow and remain clogged all year. Water from homes is drained into vacant plots, where it becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other insects, and the lands turn into a marsh. Recently, state’s urban development minister A.K Sharma laid a foundation stone for the construction of a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in an area. However, residents say that the project -- worth ₹45 crore -- remains only on paper.

“Garbage is dumped at open plots which further clog the nearby sewage. Manholes remain open, causing a threat to playing children,” said Seema Tiwari, a resident of Faizullaganj-I. “We will not caste votes if our issues are not addressed,” she added.

No pukka road, no vote

Except for the main roads, the entire Faizullaganj lacks a pukka road. Most of the roads inside the colonies are either kaccha or are built with cemented bricks. “The corporators had promised to build pukka roads but their promises never materialised,” said Suraj Kashyap, a resident of Krishna Lok Colony. “The situation gets worse in the rainy season. People have to wade through mud-filled roads after every shower,” added Kashyap. In a similar vein, Tara Srivastava, a resident of Faizullaganj-3, said, “Roads constructed years ago have now broken down. They have not been repaired.”

Echoing a similar concern, Mamta Tripathi, the president of Bal Mahila Sangathan, said, “About 60-70% of the roads are kaccha and in five years, only the roads closest to corporators’ houses have been constructed.” Mamta, who is also contesting the election as an independent candidate, added, “Illegal dairy business remains a big challenge in the area which the previous corporators have failed to address.”

Vector-borne diseases

As the area lacks a drainage system, it is prone to waterlogging every year, leading to the outbreak of many waterborne diseases and other epidemics. Several children and adults suffered from dengue and chikungunya-like diseases in the previous monsoon. Previously, in July 2022, the death of over 100 pigs due to African Swine fever triggered panic among residents. “Apart from infrastructural development, we will be voting on health issues as well,” said Ram Vilas Sharma Faizullaganj IV.

WHAT CORPORATORS SAY

Amit Maurya, BJP, Ward-3: “I have not done any work in five years (sarcastically). This is the reason why I did not get a ticket from the party. This time, I’m contesting independently. I will show the people my work as an independent candidate.”

Pradeep Shukla, BJP, Ward-4: “I have laid emphasis on better sewage and sanitation in my ward. Residents of my ward have always appreciated my efforts.”

Corporator Ranu Lodhi, BJP, Ward-1: “Minister AK Sharma has laid foundation stone for an STP plant and widening of drains. In the days to come, the problem of waterlogging will be solved.”

Jag Lal Yadav, Ward-2, Independent: He remained unavailable for comments.

HIGHLIGHTS

Population: Approximately 2.5 Lakhs

Total Wards: 4 (16, 44, 48, 73)

Major Colonies: Krishna Lok colony, Yash Nagar, Shyam Vihar, Agrsen Nagar, Priti Nagar, Yash Nagar, Gayatri Nagar, Naubasta, Bharat Nagar among others.