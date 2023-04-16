PGI prepares ICUs, ventilators & oxygen support as Covid cases spike in Lucknow

LUCKNOW City-based Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences has started preparing to attend to Covid patients as infections are on a surge in Lucknow and the state at large. Covid patients would be admitted at PGI’s Rajdhani Covid Hospital-2 (RCH-2) where all the modern facilities for treatment of patients is available on all 72 beds. The RCH-2 is in the old building of the hospital.

Currently, the hospital is looking after eight Covid patients. (HT Photo)

Sharing further details, PGI director Professor Radha Krishna Dhiman said, “Ventilators are also installed in the ICU for children and adults. As many as eight patients have already been admitted here.” He added that RCH-2 has been restarted in the old building of the institute after the recent spurt in Covid cases in state capital. The hospital administration has also made arrangements for oxygen support. Currently, the hospital is looking after eight Covid patients.

PGI will also offer dialysis and other treatment facilities to Covid-infected patients. Dr. Dhiman said that the spread of the new variant XBB 1.1.6 is fast but the patients are not facing any major problems. Therefore, there is no need for hospitalisation in most of the cases. He also called on residents to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and wear masks when going outside in public places.

