Ludhiana: 1 more tests positive, active count now 30

One person tested positive for Covid-19 while no death was reported in the last 24 hours, as per the district health department officials. With this, the total count of positive patients in the district has reached 87,461, out of which 2,097 patients have succumbed to the disease since the outbreak last year.

Currently, there were 30 active cases in the district.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma appealed to the public to not let their guard down and take all precautions, especially during the upcoming festival season, in view of the anticipated third wave.

No vaccination camps today

With the available stock of vaccine exhausted on Friday and the authorities not receiving any fresh stock, the administration announced that no inoculation camps will be organised at government session sites on Saturday.

District immunisation officer Dr Puneet Juneja said the department did not receive any information regarding the fresh stock till Friday evening. As many as 4,337 residents were vaccinated at government and private camps on Friday. So far, 19,92,260 residents have been inoculated.