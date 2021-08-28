Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: 1 more tests positive, active count now 30
others

Ludhiana: 1 more tests positive, active count now 30

With this, the total count of positive patients in the district has reached 87,461, out of which 2,097 patients have succumbed to the disease since the outbreak last year. Currently, there were 30 active cases in the district
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 01:02 AM IST
Deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma appealed to the public to not let their guard down and take all precautions, especially during the upcoming festival season, in view of the anticipated third wave. (HT FILE)

One person tested positive for Covid-19 while no death was reported in the last 24 hours, as per the district health department officials. With this, the total count of positive patients in the district has reached 87,461, out of which 2,097 patients have succumbed to the disease since the outbreak last year.

Currently, there were 30 active cases in the district.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma appealed to the public to not let their guard down and take all precautions, especially during the upcoming festival season, in view of the anticipated third wave.

No vaccination camps today

With the available stock of vaccine exhausted on Friday and the authorities not receiving any fresh stock, the administration announced that no inoculation camps will be organised at government session sites on Saturday.

District immunisation officer Dr Puneet Juneja said the department did not receive any information regarding the fresh stock till Friday evening. As many as 4,337 residents were vaccinated at government and private camps on Friday. So far, 19,92,260 residents have been inoculated.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ludhiana mayor threatens to terminate Tata’s contract over LED streetlights’ maintenance

Discipline a must to build a developed nation: Prez

In a bid to change Nuh’s image, admin to launch website to sell seasonal grocery

Delhi: Man kills wife in Surajkund, walks into Kalindi Kunj police station to confess crime
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP