Ludhiana | 14-yr-old found hanging: Girl’s family refuses to cremate body
The family of the girl, who was found hanging at her employer’s house in Kundanpuri on July 18, refused to cremate her body on Thursday.
The girl worked there as a cook and the owner of the house, Ajay Sharma, 65, has been booked based on the complaint of the girl’s family.
They had accused Sharma of raping and murdering her and said on Thursday that the police are hand-in-glove with the suspect. They also said they don’t trust the board of the doctors who had conducted the postmortem at the civil hospital here and demanded that the autopsy be conducted again in Uttar Pradesh.
They staged a protest again on Chander Nagar puli and sought a CBI inquiry in the case. Heavy police force was deployed at Bharat Nagar Chowk, Jagraon Bridge and Civil Hospital over fear of them blocking traffic.
Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) Shubham Agarwal said hey have assured the family several times that appropriate action will be taken and tried to convince them to cremate the body, but they have refused. The body is kept at the mortuary of the civil hospital.
Thane commuters relieved as they see less traffic on Thursday
Thane: After 15 days of facing continuous traffic jams and delays, Thane residents and commuters finally experienced congestion-free roads on Thursday morning. By restricting entry of heavy vehicles on the roads, the Traffic police managed to ease the traffic snarls. Commuters found the drive on Thane Nashik route and on the Eastern Express highway smoother on Thursday.
Nigerian man held for duping people through social media sites
IG Range Dr Rakesh Kumar Singh said cyber cops traced the mobile numbers used in the crime and took the help of other modern techniques to get the location of the accused. Social sites were used for searching people of the targeted groups especially those who seem interested in socializing with foreign women and marrying them. Fraudsters posing as foreign women then accept a marriage proposal or themselves offer to marry the targeted person.
Prompt action helps jeweller recover ₹97,000 debited by fraudster
Mumbai: A 70-year-old jeweller from Breach Candy got back ₹97,000 that a cyber fraudster had illegally withdrawn from hiJeweller Vijay Natwarlal Shah, who lives near Breach Candy hospital'sank account on Wednesday. As the complainant continued to follow instructions given by the unknown person, ₹97,000 was debited from his credit card, said assistant police inspector Vikas Shinde of the Gamdevi police station. He said the process is on to get the amount reverted to the complainant's bank account.
U.P. logs 435 new Covid cases, 403 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 435 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday from among 84,128 samples tested. One death was reported from Prayagraj. “In the past 24 hours, 403 patients recovered while 20,71,854 patients have defeated the infection till now. The recovery rate in the state is 98. 75%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors. The state has reported 20,98,026 cases and 23,556 deaths till now.
25-year-old truck driver electrocuted in Greater Noida
Noida: A truck driver was killed after the heavy vehicle allegedly came in contact with a live wire of an electricity pole in Greater Noida on Thursday, police said. The incident took place in Badalpur area outside a private carrier company where Singh worked as a driver. Ravindra Kumar, in charge of Badalpur police station added that officials from his company rushed Singh to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.
