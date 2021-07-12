Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: 24 new Covid cases detected in district
others

Ludhiana: 24 new Covid cases detected in district

The fresh cases include 10 patients with influenza-like symptoms and seven patients referred from outpatient departments.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 12:36 AM IST
Ludhiana currently has 160 active cases. Besides, 31 patients of black fungus are also recuperating in the district. (HT FILE)

As many as 24 patients tested positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Sunday. However, no deaths or black fungus cases were reported on the day.

Two patients are however on ventilator support in the district.

The fresh cases include 10 patients with influenza-like symptoms and seven patients referred from outpatient departments.

Ludhiana currently has 160 active cases. Besides, 31 patients of black fungus are also recuperating in the district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Glass octopus with transparent skin captured on camera. Rare video goes viral

Healthcare workers in J&K cross river to carry out door-to-door vaccination

Mumbai Police’s 'walk away from the talk' post leaves people chuckling

Video shows how this 87-year-old grandma supported her transgender granddaughter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP