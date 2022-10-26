Ludhiana | 5 labourers bludgeon jobless friend for 500 on Diwali

Following a spat over ₹500 during a card game, five labourers reportedly bludgeoned a jobless man to death on Monday night in Maya Nagar of Daba.

The victim has been identified as Jam Kumar Chaudhary, 31, of Maya Nagar. The police have booked his friends Anuj Kumar, Amit Kumar, Sagar, Kala and Dharamjit Mishra.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Industrial area B) Sandeep Wadhera said on Diwali night, the accused were consuming liquor, playing and betting on card games.

“Meanwhile, they indulged in a spat over ₹500 during the game. Things turned ugly when they exchanged kicks and punches. The accused took a brick and attacked the victim, after which he fell on the ground and lost consciousness. After finding him dead, the accused escaped from the spot,” the ACP said.

The ACP added that locals informed the police about the murder following which they reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

The police have lodged a murder case against the accused and sent the body to the civil hospital for the post-mortem.

