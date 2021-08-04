Ludhiana: 65-yr-old who was shot by brother succumbs to injuries at DMCH

A 65-year-old man, who was allegedly shot by his younger brother over a land dispute, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, after battling for life at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for two days. His cousin, who was also attacked by the accused and sustained three bullet injuries, is said to be stable.

Police have now added Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, identified as Sher Singh, 47, who was arrested on Monday under charges of attempt to murder.

Complainant Hakam Singh, 45, who is the cousin of the deceased, Amrik Singh of Jangpur village of Mullanpur Dakha, told the police that the two brothers were caught in a land dispute.

Hakam had reportedly taken an agricultural land from Amrik on contract basis for farming a few years ago. Sher Singh, who also has a share in the property, had been forcing Amrik to give him his share, the complainant told the police.

The accused had also allegedly threatened the complainant to get him to vacate the land.

On Sunday around 7.30am, when Hakam Singh was working in the fields, Sher Singh allegedly turned up at the spot on a motorcycle and pumped three bullets into his body. He sustained bullet injuries in his left arm, jaw and neck.

Hakam Singh said when the family was taking him to the hospital, he came to know that before attacking him, Sher Singh had also shot Amrik Singh.

Dakha station house officer, inspector Jagjit Singh said the accused Sher Singh used his licensed revolver in the crime. Police are questioning him to know what had triggered the incident.