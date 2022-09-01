Ludhiana | 9-year-old girl’s grandfather, uncle arrested for rape
The Ludhiana girl said her grandfather used to rape her. She added that after her uncle saw her grandfather raping her, he also started raping her. Her grandfather and uncle were arrested on Wednesday
A 9-year-old girl’s grandfather and uncle were arrested on Wednesday for raping her at EWS Colony in Chandigarh Road. According to the victim, the suspects had been sexually assaulting her for the past three months.
The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim’s mother, who said they live in a joint family. The complainant stated her daughter had complained of stomach ache, following which she rushed her to a local doctor, who informed her that the girl was sexually assaulted.
The girl said her grandfather used to rape her. She added that after her uncle saw her grandfather raping her, he also started raping her.
Her grandfather around 60 years old and works at a hosiery uncle. Her uncle (father’s younger brother), 28, is a baker and is a divorcee.
The victim’s father works as a salesman at a garment shop.
ASI Prem Chand, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 376 AB (rape on woman under twelve years of age) and 506 of Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged against the accused at Division Number 7 police station.
The suspects were produced before a court and remanded to two days in police custody.
Revised budget estimates: 2022-23 | GMADA earmarks ₹1,500 cr for land acquisition
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has earmarked Rs 1,500 crore for land acquisition and enhanced compensation, for the year 2022-23. GMADA chief administrator Amandeep Bansal said this will be spent on acquisition of land for Eco City 1, 2, IT City, and Aerotropolis (an extension of Aerocity) projects of the Authority. The revised budget estimates for the year 2022-23 stand at ₹5,200-crore, a 30% jump from 2021-2022 when it was ₹4,000-crore.
UIET penalised for not refunding student’s fee
The district consumer disputes redressal commission, Chandigarh, has directed University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, to refund ₹38,000 taken as fees along with interest. Despite opting out, a seat was allotted to The complainant, Apurv Singhal, a resident of Sector 48 at Chandigarh College Of Engineering and Technology in Sector 26. Singhal told the commission that despite writing numerous emails as well as personal visits, the university didn't refund the fees.
PGIMER performs first ever robot assisted stent implant
The advanced cardiac centre of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research performed the first ever robotically assisted bioresorbable stent implantation on a 47-year-old patient. The patient was suffering from coronary artery disease with 90% stenosis of major coronary arteries. Head of the department of cardiology, Dr Yash Paul Sharma, who performed the surgery with his team added that PGIMER's cardiology department has achieved least mortality (6.8%) in patients with acute coronary syndrome including cardiogenic shock and comorbidities of all age groups.
Cable theft at 66KV grid: 50k Kharar resident sans power for 14 hours
As many 50,000 residents of Kharar were without power from 3 pm on Tuesday to 5 am on Wednesday, due to cable theft at the 66 KV grid in Gillco Valley. This affected the 66 KV Gillco and 66 KV Ansal grids, officials said. Kharar sub-division comes under the Ropar circle of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. As per the record, there is no backup source for both 66 kV grids in Kharar sub division.
NCRB report 2021: 88% suicide victims in Chandigarh were earning less than ₹5L per annum
The increasing cost of living seems to be taking toll on low-income groups as 88.33% of those who died by suicide in the city in 2021 were earning less than five lakh per annum, data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau has revealed. In 2021, there was a slight dip in suicide cases (6.25%), with Chandigarh logging 120 deaths by suicide against 128 in 2020. While 84 victims were men, 36 were women.
