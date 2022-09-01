Ludhiana | 9-year-old girl’s grandfather, uncle arrested for rape

A 9-year-old girl’s grandfather and uncle were arrested on Wednesday for raping her at EWS Colony in Chandigarh Road. According to the victim, the suspects had been sexually assaulting her for the past three months.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim’s mother, who said they live in a joint family. The complainant stated her daughter had complained of stomach ache, following which she rushed her to a local doctor, who informed her that the girl was sexually assaulted.

The girl said her grandfather used to rape her. She added that after her uncle saw her grandfather raping her, he also started raping her.

Her grandfather around 60 years old and works at a hosiery uncle. Her uncle (father’s younger brother), 28, is a baker and is a divorcee.

The victim’s father works as a salesman at a garment shop.

ASI Prem Chand, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 376 AB (rape on woman under twelve years of age) and 506 of Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged against the accused at Division Number 7 police station.

The suspects were produced before a court and remanded to two days in police custody.

Past cases

