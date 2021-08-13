Ludhiana: Accused changes name to distract police, booked

An FIR was launched against a man, wanted in different cases, for forging documents and changing his name to distract the police.

The accused, identified as Joginder Singh of Sursingh village in Ferozepur, is currently lodged in Modern Jail, Faridkot, in a theft case.

After forging the documents, he had changed his name to Surinder Singh, alias Chhinda.

Sub-inspector Jagpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR against the accused was lodged on April 4, 2018, for snatching and installing fake number plates on vehicles.

The police came to know that after availing bail in the case, the accused had again indulged in criminal activities. He was arrested again on December 4, 2020, in a kidnapping case. To distract the police, he had identified himself as Surinder Singh, alias Chhinda.

“We came to know that the accused was also wanted by Phagwara police in a case of theft lodged against him on November 20, 2017. In this case, the accused had told a different name to the police,” said the SI.

A case under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code was registered. The police said they will bring him on a production warrant from jail for questioning.