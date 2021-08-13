Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Accused changes name to distract police, booked
others

Ludhiana: Accused changes name to distract police, booked

The accused, identified as Joginder Singh of Sursingh village in Ferozepur, is currently lodged in Modern Jail, Faridkot, in a theft case
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 01:51 AM IST
An FIR against the accused was lodged on April 4, 2018, for snatching and installing fake number plates on vehicles. The police came to know that after availing bail in the case, the accused had again indulged in criminal activities. He was arrested again on December 4, 2020, in a kidnapping case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

An FIR was launched against a man, wanted in different cases, for forging documents and changing his name to distract the police.

The accused, identified as Joginder Singh of Sursingh village in Ferozepur, is currently lodged in Modern Jail, Faridkot, in a theft case.

After forging the documents, he had changed his name to Surinder Singh, alias Chhinda.

Sub-inspector Jagpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR against the accused was lodged on April 4, 2018, for snatching and installing fake number plates on vehicles.

The police came to know that after availing bail in the case, the accused had again indulged in criminal activities. He was arrested again on December 4, 2020, in a kidnapping case. To distract the police, he had identified himself as Surinder Singh, alias Chhinda.

“We came to know that the accused was also wanted by Phagwara police in a case of theft lodged against him on November 20, 2017. In this case, the accused had told a different name to the police,” said the SI.

A case under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code was registered. The police said they will bring him on a production warrant from jail for questioning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Feel good rescue story of a newborn elephant will leave you smiling. Watch

Japanese diplomat posts videos of origami artworks for about a year, goes viral

Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kailash Vijayvargiya sing Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge

Saree from Sabyasachi H&M collaboration collection leaves people with thoughts
TRENDING TOPICS
Kinnaur landslide
International Youth Day
GISAT-1
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Vikram Sarabhai birth anniversary
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP