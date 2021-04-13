Ludhiana adds 523 new cases to tally

A day after the district logged 530 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic’s outbreak in March last year, as many as 523 cases were reported on Monday. It is for the second consecutive day that the city has seen over 500 cases in a day.

Despite imposition of night curfew, closing of educational institutions and ban on large public gatherings, Covid cases in Ludhiana are continuing on the upward surge.

Compared to 7, 294 cases and 115 deaths in March, the district has recorded 5, 084 cases and 68 deaths in just 12 days of April, including five casualties on Monday that took the toll to 1, 212.

Over the last 17 days, the district has recorded 400-plus cases on eight days, including 497 on March 27, trumping the first wave’s highest surge of 464 cases on September 17, 2020.

Ludhiana’s case tally now stands at 39, 494, of which 3, 381 patients are under treatment, while 34,901 have recuperated – taking the recovery rate of 88%, against the national average of 90.44%.

Those who died on Monday include a 72-year-old male from Ghumar Mandi, a 52-year-old female from Alamgir village, a 59-year-old female from Daba Road, a 65-year-old male from Lohara Road and a 69-year-old female from Khanna.

Among those positive are three healthcare workers, a policeman, an undertrial, two international travelers and two teachers from Government Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road, and a teacher from Sacred Heart School, Sarabha Nagar.

10, 192 people inoculated

As many as 10, 192 people turned up at various government and private health centres for Covid vaccination on Monday. These included 2, 988 senior citizens and 5, 149 comorbid people aged between 45 and 59. So far, 3, 32, 148 people in the district have been inoculated against the virus.