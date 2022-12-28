Ludhiana: Adopt drip irrigation for spring maize cultivation to conserve water: PAU V-C

Taking into consideration the depleting groundwater table, vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Satbir Singh Gosal urged the Punjab farmers to adopt drip and sub-surface irrigation practices for cultivation of spring maize.

Observing that spring crops, particularly maize, are further exacerbating the decline of the water table, the V-C said, “Since 1990s, farmers, especially the potato and pea growers, have adopted spring maize cultivation, the area of which is escalating day by day.”

As compared to kharif maize, spring maize cultivation results in improved production and profitability due to fall in minimum temperature, enhanced vegetative stage, low weed pressure and insect-pest attack, he said.

“With this, a new cropping system of potato/peas- spring maize-paddy has developed, which if not practiced prudently will usher in a severe water crisis”, warned Gosal.

Advocating the use of drip irrigation for optimal use of water in spring maize cultivation, director of research AS Dhatt said, “Prepare beds— 120cm broad at base and 80cm at the top— and dibble seeds in two rows at a distance of 60cm with a plant-to-plant distance of 20 cm. Use a lateral pipe to irrigate these two rows with drippers spaced at 30 cm.”

In sub-surface drip irrigation, place inline drip having emitter spacing of 30 cm at 20 cm depth keeping lateral-to-lateral spacing of 60 cm. Irrigate crops at three-days interval, starting from 12 days after sowing, he advised.

Additional director research PAU PPS Pannu said the sowing of spring crops particularly maize (corn) in April, which requires 20 to 25 irrigation cycles to mature, has sped up the depletion of subsoil water in the state.

“There is a growing demand for spring maize for cattle feed. The delaying in sowing rice crop has created a window for sowing the third crop (between April and June). This window period was created to save water and it was recommended not to sow any crop during this period, but the farmers, especially those cultivating the land on contract, are growing maize crop to make the most of the window period in order to make extra bucks,” Pannu added.