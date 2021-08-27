Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Another ASI assaulted by revellers during night patrol

The Sahnewal police have lodged an FIR against Shaipuna Nand of Dhandhari Khurd, Surjit Kumar and their three accomplices, who are yet to be identified.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 01:25 AM IST
On August 22, two men, who were reportedly in an inebriated condition and creating ruckus on the road, assaulted two police personnel and tore their uniforms. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two days after a PCR patrolling team was attacked, another cop was assaulted by revellers in Dhandhari Kalan on late Wednesday night.

The Sahnewal police have lodged an FIR against Shaipuna Nand of Dhandhari Khurd, Surjit Kumar and their three accomplices, who are yet to be identified.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Hardeep Singh said he, along with head constable Harvinder Singh and homeguard Surjit Singh, was on patrolling duty on Wednesday night. When they reached near Dhandari Kalan, they found a group of men thrashing two men. When the cops intervened, the accused opened attack on them and also tore the ASI’s uniform.

A case under Sections 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 353 (assaults or uses criminal force to any person being a public servant), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Sahnewal police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

On August 22, two men, who were reportedly in an inebriated condition and creating ruckus on the road, assaulted two police personnel and tore their uniforms. When police personnel called for more force, one of the accused slit his wrist with a knife to pressure the police.

