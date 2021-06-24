Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Armed assailants rob scrap dealer of 2 lakh

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON JUN 24, 2021 02:35 AM IST
The robbers threatened the victim with a sharp-edged weapon. (HT FILE)

In a broad daylight robbery, two armed assailants entered a scrap shop in Millar Ganj on Wednesday morning and took away cash to the tune of 2 lakh after threatening the dealer with sharp-edged weapons.

Scrap dealer, Jatinder Nagpal, said he had arrived at his shop around 10am when two turbaned men, with their faces covered, barged in. Sensing trouble, Nagpal threw his bag, containing 2 lakh, under a table but one of the men spotted it and forced him to it handover after threatening to kill him.

Following this, the two men sped away on a motorcycle. Nagpal told the police that the duo managed to escape the crowded area easily even though he had raised the alarm.

Division Number 6 station house officer (SHO) Amandeep Singh Brar said a police party was rushed to the spot soon after getting information about the robbery. Brar added that the police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras in the area to identify the culprits.

Joint commissioner (rural) Sachin Gupta said all angles are being probed. “The manner in which the robbery was carried out indicates that the assailants were aware that the victim was carrying a large amount of cash. It could be an insider’s job or that the robbers had carried out a recce before executing the crime,” said Gupta.

