Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana Basketball Academy players shine in tournament in USA

Ludhiana Basketball Academy players shine in tournament in USA

others
Published on Sep 29, 2022 12:33 AM IST

Arshpreet Singh and Inderbir Gill from Ludhiana Basketball Academy were part of the winning team in Indo-Pak Basketball Tournament held in Seattle, USA

Arshpreet has already been adjudged best player at several tournaments, including senior nationals (2019), Federation Cup (2019) and junior nationals(2014), while Inderbir has been a trainer at Ludhiana Basketball Academy. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Players from Ludhiana Basketball Academy, Arshpreet Singh and Inderbir Gill, brought laurels to their alma mater at the Indo-Pak Basketball Tournament held in Seattle, USA, as they were part of the winning team - Punjab Powerhouse. Their team won all six games.

Arshpreet has already been adjudged best player at several tournaments, including senior nationals (2019), Federation Cup (2019) and junior nationals(2014), while Inderbir has been a trainer at LBA.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary of Punjab Basketball Association, congratulated the players on their success overseas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP