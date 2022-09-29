Ludhiana Basketball Academy players shine in tournament in USA

Players from Ludhiana Basketball Academy, Arshpreet Singh and Inderbir Gill, brought laurels to their alma mater at the Indo-Pak Basketball Tournament held in Seattle, USA, as they were part of the winning team - Punjab Powerhouse. Their team won all six games.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arshpreet has already been adjudged best player at several tournaments, including senior nationals (2019), Federation Cup (2019) and junior nationals(2014), while Inderbir has been a trainer at LBA.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary of Punjab Basketball Association, congratulated the players on their success overseas.