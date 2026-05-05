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Ludhiana becomes third city in Punjab to adopt intelligent traffic management system

Ludhiana becomes third city in Punjab to adopt intelligent traffic management system

Published on: May 05, 2026 06:34 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, In a step towards modernising the Punjab Police, Ludhiana has become the third city in the state, after Jalandhar and Mohali, to implement the Intelligent Traffic Management System .

Ludhiana becomes third city in Punjab to adopt intelligent traffic management system

Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav inaugurated the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

The DGP highlighted that under the ICCC project as many as 1,700 high-resolution cameras have been installed at 259 locations to strengthen the city's surveillance grid.

The ITMS, which has been installed at 46 locations across the Ludhiana city, can detect upto nine traffic violations including red light violation, stop line violation, driving without helmet, pillion rider without helmet, triple riding, overspeeding, zebra crossing violation, wrong side driving and wrong parking.

DGP Gaurav Yadav termed the upgraded state-of-the-art ICCC a major step towards preventive policing.

"Today, I visited #Ludhiana as part of my ground-zero tour, reviewing on-ground policing and reinforcing our focus on smart, technology-driven systems. Held a comprehensive meeting with field officers, emphasizing swift and citizen-centric resolution of public grievances," DGP said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the DGP also honoured high-performing police officers and personnel to encourage and motivate them to perform their duties more effectively.

Among others, Senior Superintendent of Police Ludhiana Ankur Gupta, SSP SBS Nagar Tushar Gupta, SSP Khanna Darpan Ahluwalia and Staff officer to DGP Punjab Rishabh Bhola were also present.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Ludhiana becomes third city in Punjab to adopt intelligent traffic management system
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Ludhiana becomes third city in Punjab to adopt intelligent traffic management system
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