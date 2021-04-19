Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana boy to represent India in skating championship
Ludhiana boy to represent India in skating championship

Gurkeerat Singh has been selected based on his performance in the Indian team trials in the junior boys’ category
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 01:02 AM IST
Gurkeerat Singh

Seventeen-year-old Gurkeerat Singh from the city has been selected to participate in the world championship to be held in Columbia in September this year. He has been selected based on his performance in the Indian team trials in the junior boys’ category (under -19).

He bagged gold medal in 100 m (becoming the fastest junior skater of India), silver in one lap road race, silver in road elimination 15km, silver in 500+D track race, bronze in 200m time trail track race, and another bronze in track elimination race 10km during the trials held in Mohali recently.

Last week, Singh had also participated in the 58th national speed skating championship held in Mohali and had bagged two gold medals, one silver, and one bronze medal.

He said, “I began my sports career 10 years ago and practised day and night to qualify for the national event. I practice six hours daily to maintain my fitness level and am working hard to clinch a medal at the international level.”

His coach Jugadhbir Singh Grewal, said, “I am happy with Gurkeerat’s performance. His hard work has paid off.”

