Ludhiana: Buddha Nullah overflows, floods roads

Despite tall claims made by the authorities regarding continuous cleaning of the Buddha Nullah, the drain overflowed near the New Kundanpuri area and entered the adjoining roads and internal streets following heavy rains on Tuesday.

Water logging was also witnessed in the low-lying areas alongside the nullah including, New Kundanpuri, Upkar Nagar, Chander Nagar. After the water level of the drain rose above the road level in these areas, the sewer lines got choked. Accumulated rainwater also entered the houses and shops in the Chander Nagar area, leaving residents a harried lot.

Rakesh Kumar, a resident of the Chander Nagar area, said, “Rainwater enters the houses and shops here and in the new Kundanpuri area almost every year. The furniture also gets damaged due to the same. People place temporary barricades to prevent the water from entering their premises. Despite all this, the authorities do not pay heed to the problem.”

The rising level of nullah kept the officials on toes on Tuesday, and MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal also inspected different points of the drain.

Sabharwal said teams have been deployed to keep a check on the level of Buddha Nullah. Sandbags were placed at the banks of the nullah at few points including the New Kundanpuri area, to prevent it from overflowing, and the situation came under control.

Resident submits complaint with human rights panel

Irked over the issue of rainwater accumulation in areas alongside buddha nullah, Keemti Rawal, a resident of Chander Nagar and social activist, forwarded a complaint to the State Human Rights Commission, seeking action against the officials.

Rawal said,” Lakhs of residents live in areas alongside Buddha Nullah and face a harrowing time when the city witnesses rainfall. Rainwater enters the houses and chokes sewer lines. Sometimes, it also results in water contamination. The authorities have failed to resolve the issue, due to which I submitted the complaint.”

Mercury drops by 3 notches following heavy showers

Rain showers of 125.4mm lashed the city on Tuesday, causing the maximum temperature to plummet by three notches at 25°C, while the minimum was recorded at 23.8°C.

A cyclist pedals his way amid showers in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

The maximum rainfall recorded in Ludhiana since the meteorological observatory was set- up in 1970, was on July 12, 1980, at 237.8 mm. On July 16, 2018, 136.2 mm was recorded in the city. Weather experts said the conditions will remain the same for the next 24 hours, but the intensity of showers will be less.

Prabhjyot Kaur Sidhu, head department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, said, “If we are witnessing 125mm rainfall within a few hours, it is an indicator that the rainfall is not well distributed. While Ludhiana witnessed heavy rainfall, districts in southwestern Punjab including Bathinda and Fazilka remain dry or witnessed light drizzle. The proper distribution of rainfall is very important. The concern is that the duration of rain has decreased and intensity has increased. Within few hours we receive heavy rainfall which leads to waterlogging. Such rainfall does not help in groundwater recharging the water slips off the service and enter the storm sewerage,” said Dr Sidhu.

In 19 days of July, the district had received 72.2 mm of rainfall. With 125.4mm rainfall received today, the total rainfall has reached 197.6mm. The average rainfall during the months remains 217mm.

Waterlogging causes traffic snarls, damages vehicles in city

At a time when the movement of traffic has already been disturbed in different parts of the city due to the ongoing construction works, rain water accumulation added to the woes of the commuters.

Waterlogged roads disrupted traffic movement in Field Ganj area in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

After the recent rain on Tuesday, heavy traffic jams were witnessed on Ferozepur Road, Link Road near the bus stand, Old GT Road (railway station road), Transport Nagar, Gill Road, among other areas. Many vehicles also developed snags near the New Kundanpuri area, alongside Buddha Nullah, and people were seen pushing their vehicles amid heavy rainfall and water logging.

Construction work already causing jams

Mandeep Singh, a resident of Model Town Extension, said, “Congestion at Ferozepur Road, Pakhowal Road, Malhar Road, and Model Town-Jawaddi Road, due to construction works, was already taking a toll on the movement of traffic. Water logging added to the woes. Heavy traffic jams were witnessed near Verka plant on Ferozepur Road and the road outside Transport Nagar. The authorities should deal with the problem at the earliest,” the resident said.

“Potholed roads further add to the misery. There is always a danger of a road accident during rainfall as the potholes are not visible due to water logging. The issue is raised every year, but no authority pays heed to the problem,” said Jaskirat Singh, a resident of Model Town.

Meanwhile, the traffic police officials stated that they had asked the civic body to deal with potholes and water logging in around 12 chronic areas in advance. But water logging was still witnessed due to which the traffic movement was also disturbed, they added.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Traffic) Gurdev Singh said,” We had forwarded a list of problematic areas to the MC including Dholewal Road, Vishwakarma Chowk, Giaspura, Sherpur Chowk, Chandigarh Road, Samrala Chowk, and Transport Nagar. At many sites, the problem was resolved by the MC but water logging was still witnessed in other areas.”