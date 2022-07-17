Ludhiana | Burglars decamp with 1.65L, jewellery from house in old city area

Burglars targeted a house in Kucha Inayat on Kalgidhar Road in the old city area in the wee hours of Sunday and decamped with ₹1.65 lakh and 120-gram gold jewellery.

Kanwalpreet Singh, the owner of the house, who is involved in making and sell pillows, said his mother, wife and two children were at home when the burglary took place.

He added that when his mother woke up at 5 am, she found that the cupboard was open and valuables were missing. They immediately informed the police. Kanwalpreet suspects that the burglars entered the house through the window.

Inspector Nardev Singh, station house officer at Division Number 2 police station, said that a suspect has been captured on CCTV entering the street at around 4 am and leaving at 5 am. A case has been lodged and police are trying to identify the accused.

Pistol, ₹1.10 lakh stolen from realtor’s office

Burglars stole a pistol loaded with six bullets and ₹1.10 lakh from a realtor’s office in Passi Nagar on Pakhowal Road.

The complainant, Shammi Kumar of Punjab Mata Nagar, who also deals in sale and purchase of used cars, said he left his office at around 3 pm on Saturday and when he returned at 5.30 pm, he found the locks broken. When he checked, he found that his .32 bore pistol and ₹1.10 lakh had been stolen from the drawer.

Assistant sub-inspector Ranjit Singh, investigating officer, said a case under Sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against unidentified accused. Police suspect the involvement of someone who knows Kumar.

