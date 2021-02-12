IND USA
Preparations underway ahead of the Ludhiana Club elections on Friday. (HT Photo)
Ludhiana Club polls for 13 posts on February 13

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:40 PM IST

The elections for 16 executive committee posts of Ludhiana Club will be conducted on Saturday. For the first time in 14 years, the elections will be held through voting, as office-bearers were previously elected unanimously. Voting will be held through ballot papers from 10am to 5pm at the club premises.

Liquor baron Kewal Chhabra, who has held the post of president for the last 14 years, will be challenged by Brij Mohan Gupta.

For the post of vice-president Dr Manmohan Singh Chauhan is contesting against VK Sahi; for general secretary, KL Arora and Umesh Wadhwa are in the fray, while Rakesh Gupta and Gurdip Makkar are contesting for the post of treasurer. For bar secretary, Ishar Gupta is up against Rajesh Mago.

For eight other posts of executive membership, Suresh Wadhwa, Pawan Sehgal, Swatantar Sood, Kuldeep Singh Dua, Amrish Bansal, Surinder Goel, Suraj Mohan, Suraj Parkash, Bal Krishan Baweja and Gautam Malhotra are in the fray.

Meanwhile, Vijay Goel, Sanjay Kapoor and and Vijay Gaba have been elected unanimously as joint, culture/sports and mess secretaries, respectively. The executive committee will be elected for a tenure of three years.

Returning Officer for the elections, Bir Pal Singh (retired PCS officer), said, “Arrangements are being made to conduct elections in a fair and transparent manner and Covid safety guidelines will be followed. There are around 1,000 members, but only those who have cleared their dues with the club, are allowed to vote. Till now, over 750 members have received NOCs, while many others are in the process of submitting dues. The NOC can also be obtained by clearing the dues on Saturday. The result of the elections will be announced in the evening.”

