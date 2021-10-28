Ludhiana colonisers seek issuance of NOCs, submit memo with CM

Facing an economic crisis due to the alleged restrictions imposed by the state government on the issuance of NOCs for their plots, members of the Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers’ Association submitted a memorandum with chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi during his visit to the city for the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit on Wednesday.

Apprising the CM of the problems being faced by the sector at Park Plaza, the members rued that the bureaucracy is misleading the government on certain issues, due to which the plot holders are not being able to get the NOC for their regularised plots and the process to register the property in their names is on standby. The power connections are also not being issued to the plot holders even after they have got their plots regularised under the policy floated by the state government in the past.

The delegation of colonisers led by chairman Darshan Lal Baweja, president GS Lamba, general secretary Deepak Badyal, among others, also demanded that the government fulfil the promises made in the 2017 election manifesto, which also included the formation of a board for resolving the problems faced by colonisers.

Lamba said, “The bureaucracy is misinterpreting an order issued by the high court in the recent past and due to this the NOCs are not being issued against the plots, which have been regularised under the regularisation policy. In the absence of an NOC, the plot holders are not able to get their plots’ registry done. Similarly, power connections are not being issued even after the regularisation of plots. The PSPCL is stating that the power connection will be issued only after the colonisers get the NOC for the entire colony. Why would the coloniser pay a fee to PSPCL separately, if he has already paid or is paying the regularisation fee?”

The members stated that the NOC is being demanded against the plots/colonies which were developed even before the PAPRA Act came into existence in 1995.

MLA Sanjay Talwar, who had arranged a meeting between the colonisers and the CM, stated that the former were assured that the problems being faced by the sector will be resolved in a few days.

Earlier on October 21, the colonisers had stated that they would be forced to hand over the keys of their offices to the government if they failed to resolve the issues.