Ludhiana cops dance to tunes of songs promoting liquor during Raahgiri

The road safety month activities organised by the Ghumar Mandi police turned into an embarrassment as cops were seen dancing to the tunes of songs promoting liquor consumption, on Wednesday.

This even as police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal had recently banned such songs from being played in public places while stating that these are a bad influence on the youth.

In what was supposed to be drive to exhort residents to shun vehicles for a day and taking part in physical activities for fitness, cops were seen throwing caution to the wind and roaming around without masks.

The cops had closed the stretch from Ghumar Mandi Chowk to Professor Mohan Singh Chowk (Aarti Chowk) for vehicles, however, some commuters still managed to dodge the police and enter the area.

Though the police had planned several activities, including cycling, yoga and badminton for residents, only a handful of came forward and participated in the events.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, traffic) Pragya Jain said that there was an open invite for people to join the event. “It is possible that some people may not have been wearing masks, but the police have advised everyone to follow Covid protocol,” the ADCP said.