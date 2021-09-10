Ludhiana: Cops end snatching spree with arrest of two

With the arrest of two accused, the police on Thursday ended a snatching spree and recovered as many as 137 mobile phones and a motorcycle.

The arrested accused were identified as Pawan Kumar of Satguru Nagar and Mintoo Kumar of Kila Raipur. The accused used to sell the parts of the mobile phones separately to avoid getting traced.

The police had got information regarding the duo from three other accused who were arrested for vehicle lifting.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that on September 8, the police arrested Sunny of Giaspura, Vishal Kumar of Mohalla Basant Nagar, and Mandeep Singh alias Mani of Mohalla Dhilaon Nagar for vehicle lifting. The police had recovered two stolen motorcycles and four mobile phones from their possession.

“During questioning, they gave a tip about Pawan and Mintoo. Following the information, the accused were arrested on Thursday,” said the ADCP.

“The police have recovered 137 mobile phones and stolen motorcycles from their possession, which they had dumped in the house of Mintoo Kumar in Kila Raipur. The accused had installed fake number plates on the motorcycle,” he added.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Industrial Area B) Randhir Singh said Pankaj is a drug addict and is facing trial in at least four cases of snatching and burglaries. The accused had executed burglaries and snatchings in Daba, Shimlapuri, and Dugri area.

More important information has been expected from the accused during questioning. A case under Sections 379-B (Snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of snatching), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc., with intent to commit forgery punishable otherwise), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

Trade stolen phones for motorcycles

The accused told the police that they had many mobile phones that they used as money for trade. They had bought a motorcycle from a man in exchange for ten mobile phones. The accused also bought drugs in exchange for mobile phones.