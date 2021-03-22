Ludhiana cops penalised 5,703 mask violators in first 18 days of March 2021

With the threat of a second wave of Covid-19 looming large, Ludhiana police have started tightening the noose around mask violators once again. The cops have already issued 5, 703 challans this month, collecting a fine of ₹56.9 lakh in the first 18 days of the month.

In January and February, cops had been considerably lenient and had challaned only 3, 691 and 3, 383 persons respectively.

Since the pandemic outbreak in March 2020, Ludhiana police have issued 1, 32, 565 challans for mask violations and collected ₹7.48 crore in all. The maximum number of challans had been issued in the months of July and August 2020 when over 23,000 persons had been fined. But the number went down to 19,435 in September 2020 and considerably reduced thereon.

In view of the rising infections, Ludhiana police have once again started taking action against the violators.

While appealing to residents to follow the Covid protocols for their own safety, police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said that cops are on the ground to ensure strict enforcement of the government’s fresh guildelines.

Police have also started taking action against those violating social distancing norms. This month, 10 persons have been fined for not observing distancing while in February, a total of 33 such challans were issued. From October 2020 to January 2021, police had not issued any challan on this account. In June 2020, police had issued 69 challans to those flouting distancing norms, while in July, 126 people were fined.

Hathur police conduct on-the-spot Covid tests of 90 found without masks

Ludhiana: A team of cops deployed at a special checkpoint at Hathur Chowk on Sunday conducted on-the-spot Covid tests of 90 persons found roaming around without masks and also fined 10 of them. Hathur station house officer (SHO), sub-inspector Arshpreet Kaur said similar drives will be carried out in the coming days as well.

