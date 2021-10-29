Ludhiana: CPA boys’ team defeats Crystal Club girls’ team by 10 wickets

The boys’ team of CP Academy defeated the girls’ team of Crystal Club by 10 wickets in a 40 over match during the GNSA Under-14 Cricket Tournament in Jassian on Friday.

CP Academy won the toss and chose to field first. Batting first, the girls’ team collapsed at 86 runs, losing all ten wickets in 34.3 overs.

Most of the players in the Crystal Club girls’ team were from the Ludhiana district team.

Both the openers of Crystal Club were seen struggling against the CPA but managed to hold their wickets till 13.5 overs when Akansha Saini, the top scorer for the team lost her wicket. Both the openers had a 45-run partnership against the boys’ team.

Other than Saini, only two players, including opener Seema Purohit, who scored 15 runs in 55 balls, and wicketkeeper Divya Rajput, who scored 13 runs in 40 deliveries, could manage to reach double figures.

Meanwhile, Harish Kumar and Sargun of CP Academy took three wickets each against the girls’ team, and Gurbaljeet Singh clinched two wickets.

However, bowlers of the Crystal Club girls’ team failed to impress as they couldn’t get a single wicket.

CP Academy managed to achieve the target in 14.3 overs, scoring 87 runs.

Sargun played a brilliant knock of 66 runs facing 52 deliveries, smashing three sixes and eight fours. Meanwhile, Sagar Eashver Khattri kept rotating the strike and remained not out at 21, facing 35 deliveries and hitting a boundary.

Sargun was awarded the man of the match award.