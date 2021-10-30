Ludhiana: Crystal Club beats SCA by five wickets

An aggressive balling spell by Divyam helped Crystal Club bag victory against SC Academy by five wickets in a low-scoring 40 over league match during the GNSA Under-14 Cricket Tournament in Jassian, Ludhiana, on Saturday.

Crystal club won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Batting first, the SC Academy team lost all ten wickets at mere 61 runs in 22.4 overs. The SCA batsmen were seen struggling against Divyam, who took six wickets in his eight-over spell including two maiden overs conceding 14 runs. Mankarnvir Singh also took two wickets against SCA.

Shivam Verma of SCA showed some mettle as he scored 38 runs in 42 deliveries, hitting two sixes and three fours. He eventually lost his wicket to Divyam.

Chasing an easy target, Crystal Club lost its top five batsmen at 28 runs owing to Shivam Verma’s thrilling balling performance. Verma took four wickets in his eight-over spell, conceding ten runs.

Yuvraj Pal, the top scorer for Crystal Club steered his team to the victory as he scored 30 crucial runs facing 31 deliveries hitting three fours and a six.

Divyam seemed determined to clinch the victory for the team as he fought hard to hold on to his wicket as he remained not out, scoring five runs in 28 deliveries.

Divyam was announced the man of the match.