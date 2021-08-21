Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana DC inaugurates library at NCLP school

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma interacting with children at the NCLP School run by Dr Ambedkar Nagar Welfare Society at Model Town Extension in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

To inculcate the habit of reading books among the students of the National Child Labour Project (NCLP) School run by Dr Ambedkar Nagar Welfare Society at Model Town Extension, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Friday inaugurated a library at the school.

Accompanied by additional deputy commissioner (D) Amit Kumar Panchal and assistant commissioner (UT) Dr Harjinder Singh Bedi, Sharma said the library would ensure the overall development of the students.

He further said that efforts will be made to ensure quality education to the students from the weaker and underprivileged sections of society. He urged the students to keep reading. He added that Ludhiana has 32 NCLP schools, and 1,500 children study in them. A book bank will be developed at these schools by roping in NGOs and industrial houses, he said.

Sharma said that the NCLP scheme seeks to adopt a progressive approach to rehabilitate children working in hazardous occupations and processes in the first instance.

Meanwhile, Panchal and Bedi inaugurated another library at NCLP School, Mullanpur Dakha.

