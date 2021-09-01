Ludhiana DC initiates disbursement of doubled social security pension

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma kick-started the process of disbursing the social security pension, which was recently doubled from ₹750 to ₹1,500 to 2,52,459 beneficiaries in the district on Tuesday.

Out of the total 2,52,459 eligible beneficiaries, 13,939 are destitute children, 16,335 are handicapped persons, 54,433 are widows and 1,67,577 old-age persons.

The DC was accompanied by Punjab Medium Industrial Development Board chairman Amarjeet Singh Tikka; Zila Parishad chairman Yadwinder Singh Jandiali; MC councillor Mamta Ashu; additional deputy commissioner (D) Amit Kumar Panchal; Khanna ADC Sakkatar Singh, and assistant commissioner Dr Harjinder Singh Bedi.

He said that the revised social security pension was paid to the beneficiaries on Tuesday.

The event was held simultaneously at 31 locations, and cheques were handed over to 5,742 beneficiaries. The remaining beneficiaries will get the pension amount in their bank accounts through the direct benefit transfer system.

Avtar Singh, 74, and Paramjeet Kaur, 72, beneficiaries of the old-age pension scheme, thanked the state government for increasing the pension amount and said that it will help them deal with the inflation to some extent.

District social security officer Inderpreet Kaur and district programme officer Gulbahar Singh were also present on the occasion.