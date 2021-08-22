Ludhiana DC releases poster of short film ‘Bojh’

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma called upon the society to take a vow to empower women on this Rakshabandhan. He said this while releasing the poster of director and actor Deep Jagdeep’s short film ’Bojh’ at his residence here on Saturday.

Dr Bishav Mohan, cardiologist, Prabhdeep Singh Nathowal, district public relations officer, Moga, among others, were also present. Actor Deep Jagdeep informed that the film is being released on Rakshabandhan.

Producer Sukhjit Kambo, Nimrata Kamboj, Preet, Jas Grange, Balwinder Kaur, Mansirat Kaur Bani, Renu Mehra, Gurpreet Singh, Deepan Baweja, Palwinder Singh, Vishal, Raj Verma, Krish Sharma and others have contributed to the film.