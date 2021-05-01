Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana defers vax drive for 18+ age group due to shortage
Ludhiana defers vax drive for 18+ age group due to shortage

The district is left with a limited stock of vaccines and fresh stock is expected to arrive in a couple of days. (HT PHOTO)

The Covid vaccination drive for the 18+ age group, which was scheduled to start nationwide on May 1, has been put on hold in the district.

District epidemiologist Dr Puneet Juneja said they are yet to receive vaccines to inoculate the 18+ age group, due to which the commencement of the drive had to be deferred. He added that they are left with a limited stock of vaccines and fresh stock is expected to arrive in a couple of days.

Civil surgeon Dr Sukhjivan Kakkar has confirmed that the vaccination campaign for the age group of 45 years and above will continue as per routine.

Covidshield centres in the city

He said that the first and second doses of Covidshield are being administered at the Ludhiana civil hospital, MCH Vardhman, Urban Primary Health Centre, Jawaddi; Urban Community Health Centre (CHC), civil surgeon’s office; Urban CHC, Subhash Nagar; Urban CHC, Shimlapuri; Urban Primary Health Centre, Dholewal; Urban Primary Health Centre, Dugri; Model Gram dispensary, Old Krishna Mandir; Urban Primary Health Centre, Bhagwan Nagar; ESI Model Hospital, Police Line; UPHS, Salem Tabri; UPHC, Sabji Mandi; UPHC Shivpuri and Haibowal dispensary.

Covaxin centres

The first and second doses of Covaxin will be administered at Ludhiana civil hospital, MCH Vardhman, Urban Primary Health Centre, Model Town and Urban Primary Health Centre, Sunet.

