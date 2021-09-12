Ludhiana: Discussion on ‘Future of exports in Punjab’ held

The Union Bank of India, in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), organised a session on export for the Punjab industry on Saturday evening.

The seminar was organised to create awareness about the scope of export in the upcoming future.

Chander Mohan Minocha, chief general manager of the international banking department, shared the bank’s vision for export.

Jagmohan Singh, field general manager, Chandigarh Zone, shared his views on the potential of Punjab while understanding the needs and challenges of the exporters and presided over the panel discussion on ‘Future of Exports in Punjab’ at Radisson Blu Hotel.

Ashpreet Singh Sahni, chairman, Ludhiana Zone (CII), shared his views on challenges and opportunities available to exporters.

Ashwani Kumar, regional chairman, FIEO, expressed that with the right approach and right investment there are tremendous opportunities available to exporters. He added that if they maintain the quality of their products, no country can refuse to import them.

AGM Rajesh Pillia gave a presentation on union export schemes.