Ludhiana edu dept officials don’t practise what they preach, flout mask norms
Employees of the district education department (elementary), who should lead by example in following the Covid-19 safety protocols, seem to be themselves letting their guard down amid surging cases.
The department officials, who had last week directed all school heads and block primary education officers to ensure that mask norms are strictly followed in all schools, are themselves flouting the norms.
A visit to the education department, situated on the second floor of the deputy commissioner’s (DC) office, revealed that none of the employees were wearing masks during office hours. The violators included staff members of all branches-- administrative, accounts, general, mid-day meal and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan office.
When asked, the employees said that it was difficult for them to wear masks for eight hours at a stretch as their shift starts at 9am and ends at 5pm. An employee, requesting anonymity, said, “We are maintaining social distancing and take care to be seated away from each other. We do wear masks when we move out of our branch.”
District education officer, elementary, Rajinder Kaur, said, “I will direct all employees of both offices to follow the Covid-19 norms and if anyone is found violating the safety protocols, strict action will be taken against the employee. Wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing are important to keep the virus from spreading. Negligence on the part of staff members will not be tolerated.”
